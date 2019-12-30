UrduPoint.com
Tourism Police To Be Deployed In 5 KP Districts Before Upcoming Tourism Season: Atif Khan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:08 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Monday said the tourism police would be deployed in five districts of Swat, Dir Upper, Chitral, Abbottabad and Manshera before the upcoming tourism season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Tourism Atif Khan Monday said the tourism police would be deployed in five districts of Swat, Dir Upper, Chitral, Abbottabad and Manshera before the upcoming tourism season.

About 33 percent quota had been allocated for females in the tourism police, he said while presiding over a meeting.

The police force would be given single and double cabin vehicles, horses and motorbikes for patrolling purpose and for facilitation and protection of tourists, he added.

The minister said Rs 480 million would be spent on setting up of the tourism police, which was one of the many steps taken by the government, which had helped increase the influx of both local and foreign tourists.

He directed the relevant departments to complete construction of new roads and provision of accommodation facilities in the new tourist destinations in Hazara, Malakand Division and Chitral before the upcoming season.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Law Sultan Khan, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Additional Secretary Babar Khan and Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Managing Director Junaid Khan.

