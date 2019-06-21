UrduPoint.com
Tourism Police To Boost Tourism In Malakand Division : IGP KP

Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Tourism Police to boost tourism in Malakand Division : IGP KP

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dr Muhammad Naeem on Friday said that tourism police has been raised with an aim to facilitate tourists and ensure their safety

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dr Muhammad Naeem on Friday said that tourism police has been raised with an aim to facilitate tourists and ensure their safety.

Addressing a press conference, he said that establishment of tourism police would strengthen tourism industry and bring development in the region.

He said merger of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a major decision, adding police force was fully prepared to assume its responsibilities.

IGP said under Election Commission decision, elections in merged districts would be held under supervision of army to maintain law and order situation.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem said summary for regularization of special police force has been sent to chief minister for approval.

He added that Chief Minister is very positive about regularization process of special police force, adding the seniority issue of Malakand division police would be resolved according to law.

More Stories From Pakistan

