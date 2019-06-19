UrduPoint.com
Tourism Police, Volunteers Deployed At Babusar Road For Protection Of Tourists: SP

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:08 PM

In line with directives of IGP Gilgit Baltistan, Sanullah Abbassi, tourism police and volunteers has been deployed at Babusar road for the protection and security of tourists visiting the scenic northern areas

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) : In line with directives of IGP Gilgit Baltistan, Sanullah Abbassi, tourism police and volunteers has been deployed at Babusar road for the protection and security of tourists visiting the scenic northern areas.

SP Diamir, Imran Khokar informed that seven police check posts have been established on Babusar road in the jurisdiction of Diamir district with deployment of over 40 tourism police personnel and 70 plus volunteers at various points.

The SP while visiting the Babusar road also interacted with the local people and apprised himself of the problems of the visitors visiting the valley.

The SP during a brief chat with local people informed that appropriate measures have been taken for protection of the tourists with the support of locals.

The Police, he maintained, were all time alert for security of tourists and added that Diamir police with limited resources were taking practical steps for promotion of tourism and elimination of crimes and poverty.

