Tourism Project At Taunsa Barrage To Cost Rs 100 Million, Says TDCP GM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:51 PM

Tourism project at Taunsa barrage to cost Rs 100 million, says TDCP GM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) is in the process of acquiring a 120-Kanal piece of land at the picturesque landscape around Taunsa Barrage to launch a big tourism promotion project that is expected to cost around Rs 100 million.

TDCP General Manager (Operations) Asim Raza told APP that the project was meant to develop facilities on proposed 120-Kanal area for tourists including camping, tug boats, wooden huts, food street, modern swings, a shopping facility titled 'Pakistan Bazaar' depicting culture of all the four provinces, concrete tile pavement on protection Bund with seating arrangements under sheds and a system to throw colourful lights into the water to beautify the view.

Moreover, a blind dolphin view point would also be established there, Asim Raza added.

He said that Pakistan Bazaar would be showcasing all novelty and traditional items from the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan besides Kashmir including the handicrafts and dresses.

About TDCP resort at Fort Monroe, a hill station in Dera Ghazi Khan, GM operation said TDCP was enhancing resort's capacity adding that five new huts, a bonfire area, MV theatre, pathways and parkways were being developed there. He said, this project is scheduled to complete in June 2021 but hoped they may complete it earlier.

He said that Fort Monroe cable car project was no more with the TDCP adding that it has been transferred to Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority (KSDA), formerly known as Fort Monroe Development Authority (FMDA).

