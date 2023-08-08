Tourism promotes patriotism, bring people of different culture closer

Impressed by the natural beauty of Galiyat, the family of Riazul Haq (62), an academician of Nowshera district, was over the moon after visiting the picturesque Nathiagali to explore its mesmerizing natural beauty and take some respite of the sizzling heat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Impressed by the natural beauty of Galiyat, the family of Riazul Haq (62), an academician of Nowshera district, was over the moon after visiting the picturesque Nathiagali to explore its mesmerizing natural beauty and take some respite of the sizzling heat.

Enjoying the national songs of 'Sohni Dharti and Dil Dil Pakistan' along with his son Umar Khan and grandsons Ibrahim Khan and Ismail Khan before starting hiking at Miranjani trail, Riazul Haq's family was overjoyed with laughter and fun all around after visiting their favorite tourists' resort Nathiagali amid blossom of monsoon seasonal flowers.

"I came from Nowshera on Sunday last to Nathigali to avoid traffic jams due to tourists' rush on the eve of 76th Independence Day of Pakistan and has decided to enjoy the birthday cake of my beloved country in its pleasant environment here with people ," said Riaz who was enjoying national songs along with his children on mobile while preparing BBQ outside of his tent near Miranjani-Nathiagali hiking trail here.

Before walking on 11.44 miles long colonial era Miranjani-Nathiagali hiking trail amid hide and seeks between sun and clouds over the lofty mountains of Nathiagali, Umar Khan (25) with headphones in ears with dancing steps singing national songs "Dil Dil Pakistan, Hai Jazba Janoon and Sohni Dharti' showing great love and patriotism for his beloved country.

"Nathiagali and Ayubia are my favorite tourist resorts and this year, we decided to celebrate Pakistan Day with great pomp and show along with my friends from Punjab who would arrive tomorrow here," said Umar. ' Tasting bites of famous Chappli Kabab and BBQs with bottle of water, Umar dressed in tracksuits, were singing national songs during tracking to demonstrate love and warmth for their home country created after a lot of sacrifices by the Muslims of South Asia under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947.

"Pakistan is blessed with all natural resources including eight highest lofty mountain peaks of the world, birds chanting valleys, deserts, beaches and its proper showcase especially through digital media can help attract huge foreign exchange here," Riazul Haq said. He said that tourism brings people of different cultures closer and strengthens bonds of love and friendship in society.

The picturesque Nathia Gali, Thandyani, Bagnotar, Kaghan and Naran valleys of Hazara division have started attracting tourists in droves from southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab provinces to celebrate Pakistan's independence day with national enthusiasm on August 14.

Besides Nathiagali and Ayubia, the other tourists' resorts including Thandyani, Dongagali, Harnoi, Bagnotar and Kanspoor in Hazara, Kalam and Malam Jabba Swat were also attracting influx of tourists ahead of independence day.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager Tourism and Culture Authority said that tourism promotes patriotism and enhances love with the country.

Besides other Govt departments, he said the tourism department has also planned events, functions, exhibitions, traditional games and sports to celebrate Independence Day in the most befitting manner.

Tributes would also be paid to heroes of the Pakistan Movement and outstanding personalities, who brought laurels for the country.

KP Govt has planned special programs and will disseminate information through media, social media, short clips' display, exhibitions and meetings highlighting sacrifices and services of law enforcement agencies, families of martyrs, Gandhara cultural heritage, visits to archaeological and heritage sites, traditional dresses and cultural exhibitions besides others independence day related events.

Besides traditional foods, sports events and photo exhibitions, functions related to declamation contests and theatre dramas besides vintage cars show were planned.

He said construction of four colonial era tracks between Thandiani-Nathiagali having 8,200 feet height, Thandiani-Biringali track, Dagri Bangal-Meera Jan-Nathiagali track and Kaghan-Mahnoor track starting from Singkayari to Kund Bangla and onward to Shaheed Pani Nadai Bangla to Musa Ka Musllaha were in pipeline.

"Internationally, waterfalls were a big source of attraction of tourists and a principal decision has been taken to develop waterfalls of Lamchar, Sajkot, Noori, Chajjan Haripur, Jarogo Swat, Lanchar Dir and Umbrella Abbottabad on modern lines." To provide affordable accommodation to tourists, he said Jarogo Abshar, Sulatar Swat, Lashkargas Broghal and Surlaspur Shandur in Upper Chitral, Kumrat Dir Upper, Kalam, Lilowani and Alpuri Shangla, Samani top Hangu/Orakzai , Laram top and Bin Shahi in Lower Dir were selected for establishment of new camping pods.

Omair Khattak, the general manager of Investment, Tourism Authority, government of KP, said Kumrat Valley and Madaklasht would become a hub of tourism and adventure sports after construction of a cable car between these scenic valleys of Upper Dir and Lower Chitral.

He said the proposed Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car would be constructed with an estimated cost of $200 million with assistance of the World Bank.

"The 14 to 16-kilometre-long cable car would have 5,280-metre height with facilities of a base station at Kumrat, intermediate stop stations, and car parking plazas for 500 vehicles," he said, adding that base station hotels, mosques, hydro plants, walking tracks and final station at Madaklasht would also be built under the project.

Khattak said the feasibility study of the mega project had been started and the project would be completed in seven to eight years.

Besides development of infrastructure and construction of access roads, he said additional aspects such as waste management would also be evaluated.

The cable car project on completion would attract an estimated 1.2 million domestic and international tourists annually to the Malakand Division giving a real boost to the tourism KP.