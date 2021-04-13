UrduPoint.com
Tourism Promotion: Four New Tourist Sites Get 40 Camping Pods In KPK

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has set up as many as 40 camping pods at four new travel destinations of the province to facilitate the tourists in an optimal way during the upcoming season.

At least ten pods of two to four beds were installed at each of the four sites including Mahaban and Shaheed-e- Sar of Buner district, Bamburate valley of Kalasha, and Allai spot of Battagram, Project Director from TCKP Muhammad Ali Sayed told APP via phone on Tuesday.

He said the initiative was taken in collaboration with the United Nations Development ProgrammePakistan (UNDP-Pakistan). The UNDP financed the project, whereas the TCKP identified the sites and facilitated the entire process, he added.

The project director said the sites would be opened before the upcoming tourism season which would start after the holy month of Ramazan.

As of now, minor development work was being done on those sites, he added.

He said the pods would help boost the tourism activities in the province by attracting scores of local and foreign tourists in the coming months.

Another official from the TCKP said those camping pods were already operational at six tourist sites of the KPK that included Bishigram and Gabin Jabba in Swat, Thandiani in Abbottabad, and others.

He said the pods were the best facilities for the tourist as it involved kitchen, washrooms and other services and that too was on affordable rates.

To a query, the official said the camping pods were installed at all the spots on the same model as each site contained 26 beds. Rent of two-bed and four-bed pods was Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

