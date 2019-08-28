UrduPoint.com
Tourism Promotion: NTCB Asked For Strengthening Coordination Among Provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Experts from public and private sectors at a 2-day workshop has asked the National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) to play pro-active role to bridge the communication gap among federation, provinces and other stakeholders for tourism promotion in the country.

They, during the workshop concluded here on Thursday, underscored the importance of strong coordination among key stakeholders to explore full potential of tourism in the country.

The consultative workshop of NTCB and expert groups was organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme(UNDP) at a hotel.

Nine Expert Groups, tasked with developing strategy papers based on their thematic areas, have floated short, mid and long terms strategies to revamp tourism sector in Pakistan.

They also identified the key issues faced by the tourism industry.

The Expert Groups included Regulatory and Policy Reform, Religious Tourism, Branding and Marketing, Eco-Tourism, Infrastructure and Facilitation, Adventure Tourism, Investment Promotion, Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, and Tran Himalayan Jeep Rally Expert Group.

The participants emphasized interventions to change the perception of Pakistan internationally by sensitizing the world about reality and true picture of the country.

The Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Syed Intikhab Alam expressed his gratitude for valuable contributions made by the Experts Groups.

He appreciated dedication and commitment of the experts and informed the participants that the proposals and draft strategy paper would be forwarded to the government for consideration and approval.

