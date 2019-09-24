UrduPoint.com
Tourism Promotion: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) To Hold Seminar On Sept 27

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will hold a seminar in the federal capital on the occasion of World Tourism Day, being observed on September 27 across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will hold a seminar in the Federal capital on the occasion of World Tourism Day, being observed on September 27 across the globe.

More than 100 tourism experts were expected to attend the seminar, aimed at deliberating over this year theme 'Tourism and Jobs; Better Future for All' declared by the United Nations World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) for the day, the official source in PTDC told APP on Tuesday.

He said that the seminar would provide a platform to the experts from public and private tourism sectors to evolve the strategies for creating jobs and alleviating poverty from the country through boosting tourism.

According to the UNWTO, he said, one out of every ten jobs was created by the tourism industry.

To mark the day in an-inclusive way, he said the PTDC had planned several activities in Islamabad to promote positive image of the country.

The official said a trip to the capital's different tourist points would be arranged for the students of SoS Village school to offer the under-privileged children a day full of recreations.

The PTDC buses would pick up the children from designated place and take them to the various spots including Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, parks and others points, he added.

He said the Corporation, in collaboration with Pakistan Adventure Club, was planning a rock climbing activity at Jasmine Corner near Daman-e-Koh and expecting participation of more than 60 students from various schools.

In that regard, he said the permission from quarters concerned had been taken and the required equipment would be installed at the Corner on the occasion to facilitate the participants.

To a query, he said the club along with different educational institutions had been conducting the similar activities for the last couple of years and those students would be preferred who had some experience of such exercise.

The PTDC, he said was in contact with cycling associations to hold a rally around Fatima Jinnah F-9 Park to sensitize the citizens about the potential of tourism in the country.

The official said the representation of both the genders would be ensured as more than 100 cyclists were expected to participate in the rally.

The families in the capital were also being reached to hold an awareness walk which was also the part of the day's activities, he added.

