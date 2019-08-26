Tourism promotion:114-KM corridor being set up to connect Kalam, Dir

Carrying forward its promise to exploit full potential of tourism in Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has moved a step forward and announced to to set up a 114-kilometer (KM) long tourism corridor to connect Kalam with Dir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):Carrying forward its promise to exploit full potential of tourism in Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has moved a step forward and announced to to set up a 114-kilometer (KM) long tourism corridor to connect Kalam with Dir.

The project, aimed at developing sustainable road infrastructure, will give tourists an access to eight prominent tourist resorts, located in the northern parts of the country.

Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Youth , Culture and Archeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given a principal approval for establishing the facility with the help of the World Bank, an official source in the ministry told APP here on Monday.

Giving details of the project, he said eight well-known tourist destinations included Kalam, Anakar valley, Utrore, Gabral, Kumrat, Jahaz Banda, Sheringal and Dir, while dozens of more attractive scenic spots also fall in the same route.

Passing through Anakar valley, Utrore, Gabral, Kumrat and Sheringal, he said the 100 KM route would start from Kalam and culminate at Dir.

A 14 KM link to be established between Kumrat and Jahaz Banda would also help strengthen connectivity between local areas as well, he added.

The official said, "over 1 million tourists visited Swat and Kalam during the Eid-ul-Fitar which shows the establishment of corridor would attract a record number of nature lovers once it becomes operational".

To a query, he said the project cost would be fixed after conducting its feasibility study.

Earlier, he said the Khuber Pakhtunkhwa government had allocated Rs 5.9 billion for current fiscal year to uplift tourism sector in the province. A major chunk of the budget would be spent on developing tourist attraction sites while Rs 300 million would be utilized for establishing tourism police, the official added.

The provincial government has in principal decided to open Governor House, Speaker House, Chief Minister House, Police and Karnak House in Nathia Gali for public to generate revenue.

\395