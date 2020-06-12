Tourism related to historical places could not be separated from tourism department, said Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Tourism related to historical places could not be separated from tourism department, said Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood.

Presiding over a meeting regarding restoration of tourism and old monuments here on Friday, he said that historical places such as Hiran Minar, Harappa, Shalimar Bagh, Taxila and others would be revived.

He said that a Tourism and Hospitality College would be set up in Harbanspura area.

A decision had been taken to make Sakhi Sarwar place more attractive and beautiful, whereas, promotion of youth tourism was in focus, he added.

Asif Mehmood said that Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) would be signed with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to plant saplings at historical places.

It is pertinent to mention here that starting of transport service to facilitate the visitors of "Mazars" in Multan and DG Khan wasunder consideration.

TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and others were also present.