UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Revived In The Country: Fehmida Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:26 PM

Tourism revived in the country: Fehmida Mirza

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday said tourism has revived in the country and congratulated the people of Pakistan and Islamabad as the federal capital was hosting the three-day "Tourism Expo & Family Festival" here at the Fatima Jinnah Park

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday said tourism has revived in the country and congratulated the people of Pakistan and Islamabad as the federal capital was hosting the three-day "Tourism Expo & Family Festival" here at the Fatima Jinnah Park.

"Tourism has revived in the country, Islamabad is beautiful and peaceful and one of the safest cities in Asia," she said while talking to media at inaugural ceremony of a three-day festival.

She said Islamabad would host the colorful three-day event. "Sakina has especially come from Dubai for paragliding for the event. Women are playing their part to the fullest and are making fame in every sector including sports and tourism," she said and added the Public-private partnership was very important.

Dr Fehmida was of the view that air shows were being arranged in collaboration with the Armed Forces wherein civilian paragliders and skydivers would also be featuring in the event.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, besides top officials of the district administration also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Fatima Jinnah Dubai Women Family Media Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges close monitoring of India's state t ..

1 minute ago

Germany, France Crack Down on Right-Wing Groups

1 minute ago

Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myanmar Youth ..

1 minute ago

Russian Security Council Secretary, US Security Ad ..

1 minute ago

Man kills children, wife over domestic issue

4 minutes ago

FGEHA hands over 1,003 plots to allottees of G-14/ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.