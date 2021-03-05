Tourism revived in the country: Fehmida Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday said tourism has revived in the country and congratulated the people of Pakistan and Islamabad as the federal capital was hosting the three-day "Tourism Expo & Family Festival" here at the Fatima Jinnah Park.

"Tourism has revived in the country, Islamabad is beautiful and peaceful and one of the safest cities in Asia," she said while talking to media at inaugural ceremony of a three-day festival.

She said Islamabad would host the colorful three-day event. "Sakina has especially come from Dubai for paragliding for the event. Women are playing their part to the fullest and are making fame in every sector including sports and tourism," she said and added the Public-private partnership was very important.

Dr Fehmida was of the view that air shows were being arranged in collaboration with the Armed Forces wherein civilian paragliders and skydivers would also be featuring in the event.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, besides top officials of the district administration also attended the ceremony.