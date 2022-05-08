Tourism season starts with Eid-ul-Fitr vacations in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :After passing three days of Eid-ul-Fitr tourist influx continues in the Hazara division where hundreds of thousands of people from across the country have reached and enjoying the serene beauty of the region.

As the mercury rises in Punjab, Sindh and some parts of KP, tourists have rushed to the hilly areas of Hazara where they are visiting waterfalls, lakes, rivers, streams and hills to enjoy the beauty and beat the heat of the summer.

Despite good measures by the traffic police of district Abbottabad and Mansehra, the main Murree road which leads to Galyat, Thandyani road, Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road was blocked for many hours owing to the heavy traffic of the tourists.

During the Eid vacations, the weather in the upper parts of Hazara division was very pleasant with intermittent rain coupled with thunderstorms. The National Highway Authority (NHA) also opened the MNJ road first time before Eid vacations and now the tourists have the opportunity to visit up to Lolopatsar Lake while the road will be cleared up to Babusar Top within coming few days.

Following the Meteorology Department forecast about increasing temperatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next week, the heat intensity and temperature could further rise by 7-9 degree.

The district administration Abbottabad has directed the citizens to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, use more water and in case of emergency, contact Rescue 1122, the nearest health center, or PDMA helpline 1700.

The district administration also took measures regarding the provision of facilities and information to tourists where Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan met the tourists and distributed information booklets at various places.

He inspected the parks along with the officers of the Industries Department and sealed 1 booking office due to lack of safety and precautionary measures. He also issued instructions to the park administration regarding the safety. Many people were arrested for overcharging at parking in Harno Abbottabad.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal visited Galyat where he met with the tourists, inspected the hotels and distributed information leaflets for the tourists.