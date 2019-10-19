Tourism secretary attends International Chefs Day ceremony

Punjab Tourism Secretary Nadeem Mahbub has said that promotion of tourism was among priorities of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Tourism Secretary Nadeem Mahbub has said that promotion of tourism was among priorities of the incumbent government

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Chefs Day celebrations, here on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM).

He said that the ITHM and COTHM were playing vital role in providing trained manpower to the hospitality industry besides imparting professional education to students of the tourism industry.

Nadeem Mahbub said that consumption of healthy diet was necessary for a healthy society, adding that those components must be made part of the diet which help boost our mental and physical health.

He said that with the growth of social media, new types of food were being introduced.

The secretary said, "It has become a need of the hour to give importance to the cooking skills." Further measures were required for promotion of the cooking art, he added.

TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and others were also present.

A walk was also organised in connection with the International Chefs Day celebrations. The day would be celebrated on Sunday, Oct 20 across the globe.