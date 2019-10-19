UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Secretary Attends International Chefs Day Ceremony

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

Tourism secretary attends International Chefs Day ceremony

Punjab Tourism Secretary Nadeem Mahbub has said that promotion of tourism was among priorities of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Nadeem Mahbub has said that promotion of tourism was among priorities of the incumbent government.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Chefs Day celebrations, here on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and the Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM) and College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM).

He said that the ITHM and COTHM were playing vital role in providing trained manpower to the hospitality industry besides imparting professional education to students of the tourism industry.

Nadeem Mahbub said that consumption of healthy diet was necessary for a healthy society, adding that those components must be made part of the diet which help boost our mental and physical health.

He said that with the growth of social media, new types of food were being introduced.

The secretary said, "It has become a need of the hour to give importance to the cooking skills." Further measures were required for promotion of the cooking art, he added.

TDCP Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar and others were also present.

A walk was also organised in connection with the International Chefs Day celebrations. The day would be celebrated on Sunday, Oct 20 across the globe.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Social Media Hotel Sunday Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

UK Parliament Approves Brexit Delay Under Letwin's ..

2 minutes ago

SEPA reviews hospital based waste disposal arrange ..

2 minutes ago

Jamia Banoria opposes Fazl's long march

2 minutes ago

Mozambique opposition calls for vote to be annuled ..

2 minutes ago

Sharma, Rahane help India hit back after early wob ..

7 minutes ago

Croatians protest over release of teenager's suspe ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.