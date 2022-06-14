Tourism Secretary for making TDCP resorts fully functional

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday visited head office of the Tourism and Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and directed to make resorts of the corporation fully functional to facilitate tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday visited head office of the Tourism and Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and directed to make resorts of the corporation fully functional to facilitate tourists.

According to official sources here, presentations regarding different departments of the TDCP were given to the secretary.

Ehsan Bhutta expressed satisfaction over the performance of the department.

He said best facilities should be provided to tourists at all resorts and tourist spots.

He also directed the TDCP to start night tourism at historical places.