Tourism Secretary Visits Soon Valley
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Punjab Tourism Secretary Raja Jahangir along with Sargodha Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Saturday visited tourist spots of the Soon Valley in Khushab, including Khabeki Lake, Uchhali Lake and Kanhati Garden.
They reviewed facilities being provided at the spots.
Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana and other officers were also accompanied them.
The commissioner presented several suggestions to the secretary for the promotion of tourism in the Soon Valley.
Both officers also inspected the under-construction roads from Jaba Road and Noshera to Pail and directed the contractor to complete it within the stipulated time. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction and repair of roads.
Assistant Commissioner Noshera Irfan Martin also briefed the secretary and commissioner about problems being faced by people of the Soon Valley and other matters.
