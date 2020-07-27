Tourism sector badly affected by corona pandemic: Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that like other sectors, the tourism sector has also been badly affected due to the current situation of corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that like other sectors, the tourism sector has also been badly affected due to the current situation of corona pandemic.

He was addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister Asad Umar after attending the meeting of National Command and Operation Center held here Monday.

The chief minister said that the government is well aware of the difficulties faced by the people related to tourism industry due to the lockdown measures but all the measures being taken by the government with regard to corona are meant to protect the lives of common men.

He has further said that due to the timely and effective measures of the government corona cases are significantly decreasing and the situation is getting better day by day but it has not been decided yet to open the tourism sector, and added that the matter would be discussed in the next meeting of National Coordination Council and final decision to this effect would be made in consultation with the federal and other provincial governments after the upcoming Eid.

The Chief Minister stated that significant decrease in corona cases has been reported, however, there still existing possibilities of mass scale outbreak of the pandemic during the upcoming Eid.

He appealed the general public to strictly follow the preventive measures during the Eid days, celebrate the festival in a simple manner and to avoid visiting tourist spots during the Eid holidays so that the possible outbreak of the pandemic could be averted.

He also urged upon the people to remember all the frontline workers and others who lost their lives due to corona pandemic and to take care of the vulnerable and deserving segment of the society on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The Chief Minister said that he himself has decided to celebrate the upcoming Eid in a simple manner and has directed all his cabinet members to do the same and as such the general masses should also celebrate Eid festival in a simple manner and ensure implementation of SOPs so that possible outbreak of corona virus could be avoided.

Addressing the press conference, Federal Minister Asad Umar has lauded the initiatives taken by the provincial government to contain the corona virus stating that as compared to the other provinces, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge challenges in this regard.

He said that under the dynamic leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has done a tremendous job which is highly admirable. He said that due to the effective work strategy of the government, the situation is getting better and the situation of Pakistan in whole the region is very encouraging.

He urged the general public to follow the precautionary measures and SOPs during the Eid so that possible outbreak of coronavirus could be avoided.