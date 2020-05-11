Tourism sector can play important role to boost economy: Chief Minister

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday said that development of tourism sector could play an important role to boost the economy of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday said that development of tourism sector could play an important role to boost the economy of the province.

The beautiful and unique coastal and mountainous destinations of the province need to be introduced to the world as the best tourist destinations.

He expressed these views during the review meeting of Ziarat Valley Development Project.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Bazdar was also present in the meeting.

A comprehensive policy has been formulated for the development of tourism.

The Chief Minister directed that Ziarat should be developed in the style of Smart City to attract the attention of tourists and the projects included the development package should be finalized as soon to approve by the Federal government.

He said that according to the nature and importance of the projects, the federal government would be asked to increase the funds up to Rs 2 billion.

Project Director briefed Ziarat Town's overall development, master plan, development of tourist destinations and establishment of new centers.

It should be noted that the federal government has allocated Rs 1 billion while the provincial government has allocated Rs 250 million for the Ziarat development package.

The Chief Minister directed to prepare building code for Ziarat, designs of buildings on modern lines and use of new technology.