UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Sector Essential To Promote Investment In Balochistan: Zarkoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Tourism sector essential to promote investment in Balochistan: Zarkoon

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said the tourism sector was very important in promoting investment.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister Balochistan was taking several measures to improve tourism sector in the province saying in this regard, in the budget huge amount had been allocated to enhance the investment of the province.

Balochistan has beautiful landscapes, mountains, coastal strip, glacial areas, natural parks, wildlife and other valuable natural resources, he said and added practical measures were being taken to develop tourist centers as per International standards for taking opportunities of investment.

He said Balochistan was one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in Pakistan, the world's second largest juniper forest has in Ziarat district area of the province adding there have vast investment opportunities in the resorts, hotels, motels and water sports sector in the coastal areas.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade welcomes investment in all sectors and committed to provide services, Farman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Sports Water Budget Ziarat All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

2 hours ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

2 hours ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases POL prices again

3 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.