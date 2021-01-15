Tourism sector essential to promote investment in Balochistan: Zarkoon

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT), Farman Zarkoon on Friday said the tourism sector was very important in promoting investment.

In a statement, he said Chief Minister Balochistan was taking several measures to improve tourism sector in the province saying in this regard, in the budget huge amount had been allocated to enhance the investment of the province.

Balochistan has beautiful landscapes, mountains, coastal strip, glacial areas, natural parks, wildlife and other valuable natural resources, he said and added practical measures were being taken to develop tourist centers as per International standards for taking opportunities of investment.

He said Balochistan was one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in Pakistan, the world's second largest juniper forest has in Ziarat district area of the province adding there have vast investment opportunities in the resorts, hotels, motels and water sports sector in the coastal areas.

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade welcomes investment in all sectors and committed to provide services, Farman added.