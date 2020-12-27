UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Sector Growing Rapidly: KP Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Tourism sector growing rapidly: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali has said that tourism sector was growing rapidly in the province and now beside summer a large number of tourists also coming to tourists' spots to enjoy snowfall.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of electricity provision scheme at Veenah in Union Counil, Ghaligai, district Swat on Sunday. Parliamentary Secretary MNA Saleem-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that a large number of tourists are coming to Swat during the current winter to enjoy snowfall and cold weather. He appealed the tourists to bring chain with them to tied it with the wheels of their vehicles and prevent unpleasant incidents.

On this occasion, the local residents extended special thanks to Housing Minister for installation of 10 electric poles and 100 KV Transformer to resolve the long outstanding problem of the people.

The provincial minister said that present government is providing basic amenities to the people at their door steps. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan all fundamental needs of life would be provided to people of Swat.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that government has initiated several projects for promotion of tourism in Swat that besides providing employment opportunities to the people would also help strengthen the provincial economy.

Related Topics

Weather Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Swat Vehicles Amjad Ali Sunday All Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Du announces #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge winners

1 minute ago

UAE announces 944 new COVID-19 cases, 1,265 recove ..

16 minutes ago

SCC’s &#039;Recommendation Committee&#039; prepa ..

46 minutes ago

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

1 hour ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.