Tourism sector in GB to be modernized: Minister

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Tourism and Culture Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Ali Khan Sunday said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the tourism sector in GB would be modernized so that new employment opportunities could be created in the region.

While talking to media persons here, he said that a comprehensive plan would be formulated to make tourism department as a industry.

He said that I would try my best to promote winter tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Imram Khan.

He said that with the development of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan extensive employment opportunities would be available to educated youth.