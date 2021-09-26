Tourism shredded by coronavirus in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe, 26 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) -:The once popular Lion & Cheetah Park, located some 25 kilometers (16 miles) west of Zimbabwe's capital Harare, is now mostly empty, hosting only a handful visitors in months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Even Chinhoyi Caves, once a tourist hub, has lost the mob of visitors to coronavirus and business is in the doldrums, according to tourism activists in the town which is 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Harare.

Not forgetting Cleveland dam about 10 kilometers (6 miles) east of Harare.

Just over a year ago, Cleveland dam used to draw hundreds of indigenous tourists every day, but with the advent of coronavirus, that is no more.

- Low business "Very few people come here now since coronavirus broke out, necessitating a series of lockdowns to defeat the disease. There is very little activity as you can see," a security guard who manned the gate at the popular dam, told Anadolu Agency.

In the vicinity of Chinhoyi Caves, Mike Nharire, 32, who has over the years sold stone sculptors to tourists, has fallen on hard times.

"I have no money. Business is very low now since the government previously ordered closure of tourist spots and it means no money for us depending on providing services to tourists," said Nharire.

- Few tourists visiting Zimbabwe With very few tourists trickling into the country, for many like Nharire who said he has a wife and three children to look after, it means hard times are in the offing.

Yet the crisis of many like him deepens at a time the world celebrates World Tourism Day on Sept. 27 each year.

In fact, since 1980, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has celebrated World Tourism Day as international observances on Sept. 27, a date chosen in 1970 when the statutes of the UNWTO were adopted.

But with coronavirus shutting off the industry across the globe and in Zimbabwe in particular, the losses incurred have been colossal, leaving many like Nharire clutching at straws.

According to the UN, the impact of COVID-19 on tourism will cost the world economy $4 trillion, with developing countries among the most affected ones.