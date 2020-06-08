UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Spots To Be Revived: Advisor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:54 PM

Tourism spots to be revived: Advisor

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Monday that tourism spots would be revived in the wake of prevailing circumstances of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Monday that tourism spots would be revived in the wake of prevailing circumstances of COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting to review new draft law related to hotel industry, he said that in Punjab, 700 hotels and motels were registered, adding that all hotels and motels across the province would be registered.

He said, "Absence of registration mechanism leads to various problems." He further said that registration of rent a car service in tourism was also important.

Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's vision to promote tourism was in focus.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar said that national tourism would be encouraged,adding that recommendations with regard to Punjab Tourism Authorityand Tourism Police were under-consideration.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Punjab Hotel Rent Car All Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for declaring RSS as a terrori ..

12 minutes ago

Top officials of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Polic ..

37 minutes ago

Problems of export industry should be resolved: Mi ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

55 minutes ago

196 e-commerce licences issued in UAE in May 2020

55 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.