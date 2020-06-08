Tourism spots to be revived: Advisor

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Monday that tourism spots would be revived in the wake of prevailing circumstances of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Monday that tourism spots would be revived in the wake of prevailing circumstances of COVID-19.

Presiding over a meeting to review new draft law related to hotel industry, he said that in Punjab, 700 hotels and motels were registered, adding that all hotels and motels across the province would be registered.

He said, "Absence of registration mechanism leads to various problems." He further said that registration of rent a car service in tourism was also important.

Asif Mehmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's vision to promote tourism was in focus.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar said that national tourism would be encouraged,adding that recommendations with regard to Punjab Tourism Authorityand Tourism Police were under-consideration.