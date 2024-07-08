Tourism Squad Playing Active Role In Facilitating Tourists
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Tourism Squad (PTS) was playing a proactive role not only taking actions against parking mafia but also helping, guiding, facilitating the tourists influx to the recreational spots in Murree.
Talking to APP, the PTS official said that a tourist contacted the Punjab Tourism Squad and complained about overcharging by the parking attendants then the squad performing duties at Mall road Murree responded immediately and refunded the overcharged amount to him.
He said that tourism squad warned the parking management and no negligence would be tolerated regarding overcharging in future.
He said that tourists can contact with Punjab Tourism Squad helpline 1421 in case of any problem to avoid untoward incident.
