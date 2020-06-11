UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism To Be Promoted For Revenue Generation: Asif Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Tourism to be promoted for revenue generation: Asif Mehmood

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that tourism can be made good source of revenue generation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that tourism can be made good source of revenue generation.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in which briefing was given on matters related to tourism department and old monuments here on Thursday.

Advisor on Tourism said that tourism would be promoted at all costs despite meager resources.

He said, "Lahore has great cultural heritage to attract tourists and local people are also not aware of the importance of certain historic points." Asif Mehmood said that legislation work to set up Tourism Authority was underway as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision with regard to promotion of tourism would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He said, "It is our responsibility to provide friendly atmosphere to tourists at tourist spots." He further said that tourist guides would be given training besides their registration.

It is pertinent to mention here that registration of 2,000 hotels, 3,000 restaurants, 14,000 travel agencies is expected linked with tourism. Jahangir and Nur Jahan tombs are being revived besides others old monuments.

Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab All

Recent Stories

UK's Bristol City Retrieves Toppled Statue of Slav ..

37 seconds ago

China plans to launch meteorological satellite to ..

38 seconds ago

Kia Motors suspends 2 plants near capital over cor ..

40 seconds ago

Mock exercise conducted to avoid possible flood in ..

44 seconds ago

S.Korea's Blue House says to sternly deal with sca ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia drops 2020 Hajj pilgrimage due to pandemi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.