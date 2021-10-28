UrduPoint.com

Tourism To Be Promoted In City Of Saints, Says Minister

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Thursday said that Multan will be made attractive for drawing tourists attention from across the world as it is the hub of trade, politics and centuries old, rich historical culture of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Thursday said that Multan will be made attractive for drawing tourists attention from across the world as it is the hub of trade, politics and centuries old, rich historical culture of South Punjab.

Chairing a meeting at South Punjab Secretariat on Thursday he said that devotees from all over the world flock to Multan to visit the shrines of saints.

Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro and Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. R Saqib Zafar, Chairman Walled City Project Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, DG PHA and officers of Metropolitan Corporation attended the meeting while Prof. Sajida Haider Windal gave a briefing on the plan regarding Qasim Fort.

Addressing the meeting Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, informed that that a focal person would be appointed and a committee be formed to stop un-necessary constructions at the Fort.

Without the approval of the focal person, no development activities will be carried out, he added.

The ACS stated that Rs.19 million were being spent on restoration of shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria and Hazrat Shah Rukn-i-Alam under the supervision of Auqaf Department, from Nov 1.

Mr Zafar said that PHA was spending Rs.30 million on the beautification and landscaping of the Fort adding that it would be declared as buffer zone to prevent unnecessary constructions.

Punjab Minister for Culture, Khayal Ahmed Castro, said that the government was implementing a comprehensive plan for the protection of historical heritage in the province and practical steps are being taken for the promotion of tourism in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Chairman Walled City Project MPA Nadeem Qureshi said that Haram Gate, Sarafa Bazar and Musafir Khana have been restored to its original condition.

Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed said that the beauty of the Qasim Fort is one of the priorities of the administration.

