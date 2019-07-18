Tourism to promote in industrial revolution in Pakistan: Travel Bloggers

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Travel bloggers in their remarks on Thursday lauded the tourism of Pakistan which has really flourished in the past few years.

One such travel blogger named Tim blight said different tourists from all over the world come to see the different landscapes and infrastructure of this country so tourism industry could be helpful in industrial revolution in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he suggested the government should offered tourists an opportunity to plan their tours easily and help connect travel lovers across the world. He is living in Pakistan since last 5 years and love with people of Pakistan.

Another such example is of Eva Zu Beck, who is a famous travel blogger hailing from London and he recently visited Pakistan's tourism sites and shared her views through different videos.

One of her videos went viral over the internet with over two million viewers. In the video she called, "Why Pakistan can become the No.

1 travel/ tourism destination in the world?" She listed all the significant reasons and places that touched her heart during the journey and made her believe that Pakistan deserves a top place amongst the most visited tourism countries of the World.

While a special photographic exhibition of 10 French photographers on Pakistan natural and cultural landscapes is being held at the Luxembourg garden Paris, photographers capturing Pakistan majestic mountains, archaeological treasures and colorful folk traditions. Photographic exhibition is jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Senate of France and French tours operators.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chairman Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had earmarked RS 160 million in Public Development programs (PSDP) 2019-20 for promotion and projection of tourism industry at national level, adding it would provide best available facilities to the tourists.

