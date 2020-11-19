Tourism zones planned for massive job creation in GB: Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal government striving to set up ten tourism zones in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for boosting economic activities and job creation, an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said spots had been identified to establish the zones over 100 kilometers area in GB. It included Hunza, Diamer, Ghizer, Shigar and Skardu.

He said the zones would have maximum facilities such as quality restaurants, tourism police and proper road infrastructure.

The feasibility report of four zones had already been finalized while the rest of them expected to be completed by the next month, he noted.

