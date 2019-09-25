UrduPoint.com
Tourism,hospitality Sector To Generate 76m Jobs By 2022

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:42 PM

Tourism and hospitality was emerging as the second biggest growing sector in the world and would be offering 76 million jobs to eligible ones by 2022, Executive Director of College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) told APP on Wednesday

Waqas Raza said that tourism and travel was a US$5.29 trillion industry by 2017 and Dubai airport was alone handling over 90 million travellers per annum with 25 million of them tourists.

He said that tourists influx to Pakistan had registered increase by a whopping 200 per cent in 2018-19 compared to past years and attributed this gain to easy access of people to scenic spots through modern technology and social media.

Raza said that institutions providing trained manpower to tourism and hospitality sector were doing a good job, adding that COTHM training matches international standards.

He said that diplomas, certificate courses and MSc programmes were being offered at subsidized fee and over 80 per cent of their trained workforce get jobs at home or abroad. He said COTHM had signed an MoU with Germany for internship programmes and jobs for Pakistani trained workers and professionals.

Another three-year agreement has been finalised with China under which COTHM students will train in China and avail job opportunities in Europe.

The COTHM South Punjab ED said that trained workforce of COTHM usually get jobs with Rs 20,000 to Rs 150,000 per month at home or US$ 24000-160,000 per annum salaries abroad.

He said that Multan was poised to emerge as a centre of tourism and hospitality business as many known hotel brands either already have or ready to step into the city of saints including Marriott, Maisonette, Falettis, Arena, Avari, and Swiss five star hotels.

Every hotel need at least 150-200 trained staff. He said the CPEC and Korakoram highway had benefitted tourism and hospitality sector in Pakistan to grow.

Trained workforce, he added, could get jobs in theme parks management, resident camp management, catering, operations, food services, chef, executive chef, food and beverages, restaurant administration, front offices, event management, meeting planners, tour operations, travel consultancy, travel journalists, travel agency management, travel retail management, ticketing, customer services, house keeping, and many others.

