Tourist Bikers Return Back To City

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A group of 26 motorcyclists including two from Bahawalpur who visited Iran as a good gesture has returned back to the country.

Two motorcyclists from Bahawalpur including Muhammad Ehsan and Muhammad Ali Sultan were part of the rally of 26 motorcyclists from across Punjab who visited Iran for 22 days under the banner of Pak-Iran Friendship Rally.

Ehsan and Sultan who after completing their 22-day Iran visit have returned back to their city of Bahawalpur told media persons that it was a great adventure for them that they visited several cities of Iran for 22 days.

"The rally of 26 Pakistani motorcyclists covered around 60,000 kilometers during 22 days and they visited several cities and villages of Iran," they said.

They said that they also attended National Independent Day of Pakistan in Iran. They were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival in Bahawalpur. A large number of citizens received them on entry point of the city.

