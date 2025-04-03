Open Menu

Tourist Boom In Naran, Kaghan, And Galiyat As Over 300,000 Visit KPK During Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 07:47 PM

Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid

During Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations witnessed a massive influx of tourists, with over 306,215 visitors exploring the region’s breathtaking landscapes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) During Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations witnessed a massive influx of tourists, with over 306,215 visitors exploring the region’s breathtaking landscapes.

Popular tourist spots, including Naran, Kaghan and Galiyat saw a significant rise in footfall as the provincial government ensured a smooth experience for travelers.

On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism & Culture Zahid Chanzeb, authorities took extensive measures to facilitate tourists.

The tourism police, tourism authorities, and helpline (1422) were fully operational, ensuring security and assistance at all key locations.

Among the top attractions, Swat Valley recorded the highest number of tourists, with 211,009 visitors. Meanwhile, 42,111 tourists visited Naran and Kaghan, and 28,000 explored Galiyat, making these destinations among the most sought-after spots this festive season. Kumrat Valley also welcomed 16,400 visitors.

To manage the crowd efficiently, the leaves of tourism police personnel were canceled, and they were deployed at major tourist hubs to assist visitors and ensure safety throughout the holiday period.

Recent Stories

Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana ..

Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case

3 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President As ..

CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

4 minutes ago
 IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches

IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches

4 minutes ago
 Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over ..

Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid

4 minutes ago
 SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff

SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff

4 minutes ago
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

8 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

8 minutes ago
 EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Br ..

EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy

21 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Ab ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religiou ..

8 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

8 minutes ago
 Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s C ..

Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan