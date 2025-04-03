Tourist Boom In Naran, Kaghan, And Galiyat As Over 300,000 Visit KPK During Eid
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 07:47 PM
During Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations witnessed a massive influx of tourists, with over 306,215 visitors exploring the region’s breathtaking landscapes
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) During Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations witnessed a massive influx of tourists, with over 306,215 visitors exploring the region’s breathtaking landscapes.
Popular tourist spots, including Naran, Kaghan and Galiyat saw a significant rise in footfall as the provincial government ensured a smooth experience for travelers.
On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism & Culture Zahid Chanzeb, authorities took extensive measures to facilitate tourists.
The tourism police, tourism authorities, and helpline (1422) were fully operational, ensuring security and assistance at all key locations.
Among the top attractions, Swat Valley recorded the highest number of tourists, with 211,009 visitors. Meanwhile, 42,111 tourists visited Naran and Kaghan, and 28,000 explored Galiyat, making these destinations among the most sought-after spots this festive season. Kumrat Valley also welcomed 16,400 visitors.
To manage the crowd efficiently, the leaves of tourism police personnel were canceled, and they were deployed at major tourist hubs to assist visitors and ensure safety throughout the holiday period.
Recent Stories
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case
Man killed in road accident
CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari
IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches
Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid
SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency
FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices
EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religiou ..
DPO holds open court
Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court sentences Taswar Abbas to death in Langrana Police station murder case3 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road accident4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti prays for speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari4 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi vows foolproof security for PSL matches4 minutes ago
-
Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid4 minutes ago
-
SCCI Welcomes Reduction in Electricity Tariff4 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices8 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religious and educational af ..8 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court8 minutes ago
-
Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report8 minutes ago
-
DPM for selected proposals to bolster trade, investment ties with friendly countries8 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, recover weapon8 minutes ago