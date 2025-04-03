Tourist boom in Naran, Kaghan, and Galiyat as over 300,000 visit KPK during Eid

During Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations witnessed a massive influx of tourists, with over 306,215 visitors exploring the region’s breathtaking landscapes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) During Eid-ul-Fitr, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic destinations witnessed a massive influx of tourists, with over 306,215 visitors exploring the region’s breathtaking landscapes.

Popular tourist spots, including Naran, Kaghan and Galiyat saw a significant rise in footfall as the provincial government ensured a smooth experience for travelers.

On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor for Tourism & Culture Zahid Chanzeb, authorities took extensive measures to facilitate tourists.

The tourism police, tourism authorities, and helpline (1422) were fully operational, ensuring security and assistance at all key locations.

Among the top attractions, Swat Valley recorded the highest number of tourists, with 211,009 visitors. Meanwhile, 42,111 tourists visited Naran and Kaghan, and 28,000 explored Galiyat, making these destinations among the most sought-after spots this festive season. Kumrat Valley also welcomed 16,400 visitors.

To manage the crowd efficiently, the leaves of tourism police personnel were canceled, and they were deployed at major tourist hubs to assist visitors and ensure safety throughout the holiday period.