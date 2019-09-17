Tourist Bus Service inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Mian Khalid Mahmood and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider jointly inaugurated Sialkot Tourist Bus Service during a special ceremony held here on Monday.

Provincial Secretary sports Punjab Mehboob Elahi, district administration officials and a large number of exporters attended the launching ceremony.

Later, the DC told the newsmen that Sialkot was the second district in Punjab after Lahore where this tourist bus service had been started in active collaboration with Sialkot exporters.

He said that Rs. 30 million would be spent on "Sialkot Tourist Bus Service" project, which would be completed under the private public partnership.

The DC added this bus service has been launched in the city to promote tourism and culture of Sialkot. He said that people could enjoy this tourist bus service by purchasing a ticket of Rs. 400 and discounted ticket of Rs 200 for students.

Bilal Haider added that this tourist bus would complete a tour of all the 14 tourist points in Sialkot within three hours.