Tourist dies of suffocation in Kalam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A tourist died while three others fainted due to gas leakage in a room of a hotel in scenic Kalam valley of Swat district on Friday morning.

Local police spokesman said that about four tourists from Hyderabad had come to Kalam and were staying at a hotel.

According to the hotel manager, when the staff tried to wake them in the morning all four were found unconscious.

The hotel staff rushed the four fainted tourists to a nearby hospital where 28-year-old, Hassan was pronounced dead. The condition of other three identified as Muhammad Sameer, Zohaib and Arsalan was stated to be out of danger.