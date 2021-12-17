UrduPoint.com

Tourist Dies Of Suffocation In Kalam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 02:42 PM

Tourist dies of suffocation in Kalam

A tourist died while three others fainted due to gas leakage in a room of a hotel in scenic Kalam valley of Swat district on Friday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :A tourist died while three others fainted due to gas leakage in a room of a hotel in scenic Kalam valley of Swat district on Friday morning.

Local police spokesman said that about four tourists from Hyderabad had come to Kalam and were staying at a hotel.

According to the hotel manager, when the staff tried to wake them in the morning all four were found unconscious.

The hotel staff rushed the four fainted tourists to a nearby hospital where 28-year-old, Hassan was pronounced dead. The condition of other three identified as Muhammad Sameer, Zohaib and Arsalan was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Dead Police Swat Hotel Died Hyderabad Gas All From

Recent Stories

SC reinstates 16,000 sacked employees on humanitar ..

SC reinstates 16,000 sacked employees on humanitarian grounds

9 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road mishap in sargodha

Youth killed in road mishap in sargodha

27 seconds ago
 Passengers, drivers vaccinated at M-2, Motorway Ch ..

Passengers, drivers vaccinated at M-2, Motorway Choke

5 minutes ago
 NCOC decides winter break in educational instituti ..

NCOC decides winter break in educational institutions from Jan 3

22 minutes ago
 US Schools Cancel Classes on December 17 Over Thre ..

US Schools Cancel Classes on December 17 Over Threats of Bombings, Shooting on T ..

13 minutes ago
 Woman dies in road accident in kot Addu

Woman dies in road accident in kot Addu

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.