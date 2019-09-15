UrduPoint.com
Tourist Force To Perform Duties In Murree

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

Tourist force to perform duties in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :A new tourist force would be established to perform duties in Murree to protect and guide the tourists there.

According to details, a high-level meeting was held which was chaired by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana, attended by police officers including SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal and others.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer Rawalpindi capt® Muhammad Faisal Rana, said that new tourists force would be established, adding the force would have new vehicles as well as modern scientific equipment to guide the tourists, which includes guidance for routes to entry and exit points, traffic flow updates and weather forecasts.

The force will also protect women on roads from law-breakers involved in immoral activities and arrest the culprits on spot.

The CPO made it clear that no other task will be given to the said force except for their duties to guide and assist the tourists, whereas local police and dolphins squads would perform their routine duties.

