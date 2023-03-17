Tourist-friendly visas crucial for business among SCO countries

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry on Friday said that tourist-friendly visa policies and cheap aerial connectivity were imperative for business and recreation travel among the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudhry on Friday said that tourist-friendly visa policies and cheap aerial connectivity were imperative for business and recreation travel among the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Virtually addressing the meeting of heads of Tourist Administrations of SCO members hosted by India, the Advisor said that Pakistan was in the process of implementing a comprehensive Tourism Promotion National Action Plan in line with the SCO Joint Tourism Action Plan.

Pakistan gives great importance to SCO members and seeks proactive partnership to promote the tourism industry in the region," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that people-to-people contact among the members of SCO would pave the way for peace and security.

We can utilize the rich potential of tourism for the socio-economic development of the people by working together in the region, he expressed.

