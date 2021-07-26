UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourist Influx Blocks KKH, MNJ And Murree Roads In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Tourist influx blocks KKH, MNJ and Murree roads in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A flood of tourists from all across the country, during Eid-ul-Azha's vacation, rushed upper parts of Hazara to enjoy the serenity and pleasant weather which led to many roads being jam-packed.

Owing to the tourist influx from all over the country, Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Mansehra to Naran (MNJ) road and Murree road from Abbottabad to Nathiagali remained blocked where thousands of tourists were stuck on both sides of the road, moreover, petrol pumps were closed owing to the shortage of petrol and diesel.

Hundreds of thousands of tourists were flooded in the tourist spots of Hazara division including Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Naran, Sugaran and Kagan where thousands of vehicles were stuck in traffic and miles long queues could be seen on all three major roads of the region.

Weather in the upper parts of Hazara is very pleasant and the temperature in Galyat was around 19-degrees while in Naran it was about 12 degrees centigrade.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and Abbottabad traffic police have made all arrangements to facilitate tourists but more than expected numbers of tourists reached both Galyat and Kaghan resulting in the traffic blockage.

The traffic police asked the tourists to avoid wrong parking which is causing serious road blockage.

