Tourist Influx Doubles During Eid Vacations In Kaghan Valley
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The scenic beauty of Shogran and Kaghan Valley in Mansehra, has attracted a significant number of tourists during the Eid holidays
KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The scenic beauty of Shogran and Kaghan Valley in Mansehra, has attracted a significant number of tourists during the Eid holidays.
Each day, a large number of visitors arrived to enhance their holiday experience, enjoying the picturesque landscapes and pleasant weather.
The surge in tourism includes both large vehicles and an increasing number of tourists opting for bike rides to explore the green fields, snow-capped mountains, and the refreshing cool weather of the region.
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Ameen Gandapur, and Tourism and Culture Advisor Zahid Khan have issued special directives to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to provide guidance and assistance to tourists at various locations in the valley, including Shogran Road.
According to reports from the Kaghan Development Authority(KDA), more than 3,409 bikes and over 5,200 small and large vehicles have entered the valley from Eid until the third day of the holidays, indicating a sustained trend of increased tourism activity.
Recent Stories
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr
Historic measures to improve the quality of life for people in AJK: PM Anwaar ul ..
African Union urges Mali to provide post-coup transition 'roadmap'
Football: English Premier League result
Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games despite rainy weath ..
Punjab govt introduces Bardana App for wheat procurement
Wheat Harvest: Agri deptt issues certain guidelines
Closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in Swat
Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus ..
Missing Israeli teen found 'murdered' in West Bank: Netanyahu
Match officials announced for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series
US troops head to region as fears grow of Gaza war's spread
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad demonstrates exemplary performance during Eid-ul-Fitr7 minutes ago
-
Closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in Swat10 minutes ago
-
Talal slams opposition rally in Pashin as political maneuvering, calls for focus on people's issues10 minutes ago
-
Minister directs necessary measures after rainfall40 minutes ago
-
CM condemns killing of bus passengers in Noshki40 minutes ago
-
Gas cylinder explosion at ice factory in Larkana leaves three injured40 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders leave Larkana to attend Bhutto's 45th anniversary1 hour ago
-
Two stores challaned for selling illegal drugs1 hour ago
-
89 arrested, 108 cases registered for profiteering2 hours ago
-
Secretary health inspects vaccination process during Eid2 hours ago
-
One person killed, two other injured in rain related incidents: PDMA2 hours ago
-
PM praises security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation in Buner3 hours ago