Tourist influx doubles during Eid vacations in Kaghan Valley

The scenic beauty of Shogran and Kaghan Valley in Mansehra, has attracted a significant number of tourists during the Eid holidays

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The scenic beauty of Shogran and Kaghan Valley in Mansehra, has attracted a significant number of tourists during the Eid holidays.

Each day, a large number of visitors arrived to enhance their holiday experience, enjoying the picturesque landscapes and pleasant weather.

The surge in tourism includes both large vehicles and an increasing number of tourists opting for bike rides to explore the green fields, snow-capped mountains, and the refreshing cool weather of the region.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Ameen Gandapur, and Tourism and Culture Advisor Zahid Khan have issued special directives to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to provide guidance and assistance to tourists at various locations in the valley, including Shogran Road.

According to reports from the Kaghan Development Authority(KDA), more than 3,409 bikes and over 5,200 small and large vehicles have entered the valley from Eid until the third day of the holidays, indicating a sustained trend of increased tourism activity.