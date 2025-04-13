Tourist Influx Increases In Hazara Division As Mercury Rises In The Country
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) With temperatures rising across much of the country, tourists from all over Pakistan are flocking to the naturally scenic Hazara Division, which offers numerous attractions and a moderate climate.
Large numbers of visitors from Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are spending their summer vacations in Galyat and the picturesque Kaghan Valley. Many tourists choose to stay in Abbottabad, which serves as a central point for accessing both these popular destinations.
Adjoining summer resorts such as Nathiagali, Dungagali, Ayubia, and Thandiani remain top choices for tourists due to their pleasant climate and breathtaking landscapes.
However, persistent issues continue to mar the tourist experience. For over three decades, challenges like limited car parking, overpriced food, and inflated hotel rates have plagued areas such as Nathiagali, Dungagali, and Ayubia.
Traffic congestion, especially during weekends and holidays, often leaves roads in Galyat gridlocked for hours. Tourists and locals alike are calling for the construction of parking plazas in key locations to alleviate the problem.
In Kaghan Valley, attractions such as Lake Saiful Malook, Dodipatsar, and Lulusar draw crowds, with fishing in the Kunhar River and nearby lakes remaining a favorite pastime. Brown trout and rainbow trout are popular catches. Tourists are reminded to obtain the required fishing permits from Shinu or Naran to avoid fines.
Additional activities like mountain climbing, trekking, and pony riding offer outdoor adventure in both Galyat and Kaghan.
As summer temperatures continue to rise and vacations approach, the number of visitors is expected to grow.
The provincial government is urged to address long-standing issues and improve amenities to support tourism in the region.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
First UAE-Morocco Business Council convenes in Sharjah
UAE among best countries in quality of healthcare according to international ran ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Dubai FinTech Summit reflects Mohammed bin Rashid’s visi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US congressmen visited Taxila Museum5 minutes ago
-
Jashne Baharan concludes with splendor in Jhang5 minutes ago
-
Kanju inaugurates Lodhran-Kahror Pacca road5 minutes ago
-
Shakarganj Sugar Mills sealed over unpaid dues to growers5 minutes ago
-
Four arrested with drugs, weapons5 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Javed Kaudu5 minutes ago
-
S.M. Tanveer calls for lower power tariffs and economic reforms to boost industrial growth5 minutes ago
-
Tourist influx increases in Hazara division as mercury rises in the country5 minutes ago
-
Nawabshah endures hottest April temperature35 minutes ago
-
Injured Qari of Pishtakhara firing succumbs to injuries35 minutes ago
-
PCP farewells two specialists for for overseas assignments45 minutes ago
-
Boy drowns in Kohat pond45 minutes ago