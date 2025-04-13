Open Menu

Tourist Influx Increases In Hazara Division As Mercury Rises In The Country

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Tourist influx increases in Hazara division as mercury rises in the country

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) With temperatures rising across much of the country, tourists from all over Pakistan are flocking to the naturally scenic Hazara Division, which offers numerous attractions and a moderate climate.

Large numbers of visitors from Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are spending their summer vacations in Galyat and the picturesque Kaghan Valley. Many tourists choose to stay in Abbottabad, which serves as a central point for accessing both these popular destinations.

Adjoining summer resorts such as Nathiagali, Dungagali, Ayubia, and Thandiani remain top choices for tourists due to their pleasant climate and breathtaking landscapes.

However, persistent issues continue to mar the tourist experience. For over three decades, challenges like limited car parking, overpriced food, and inflated hotel rates have plagued areas such as Nathiagali, Dungagali, and Ayubia.

Traffic congestion, especially during weekends and holidays, often leaves roads in Galyat gridlocked for hours. Tourists and locals alike are calling for the construction of parking plazas in key locations to alleviate the problem.

In Kaghan Valley, attractions such as Lake Saiful Malook, Dodipatsar, and Lulusar draw crowds, with fishing in the Kunhar River and nearby lakes remaining a favorite pastime. Brown trout and rainbow trout are popular catches. Tourists are reminded to obtain the required fishing permits from Shinu or Naran to avoid fines.

Additional activities like mountain climbing, trekking, and pony riding offer outdoor adventure in both Galyat and Kaghan.

As summer temperatures continue to rise and vacations approach, the number of visitors is expected to grow.

The provincial government is urged to address long-standing issues and improve amenities to support tourism in the region.

