Tourist Influx Makes Patriata Chairlift Central Amusement Point

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) With the variant weather of the twin cities, a large number of tourists turned to Murree from neighbouring cities to enjoy Patriata chairlift central in an attractive environment.

According to the details, the Regional Manager Patriata Chairlift, Moazzam Nazir interacted with the visiting tourists cluster and inquired about the facilities being provided to them here on Sunday. He informed them that the best arrangements were made by TDCP for the tourists.

Tourists are our asset, practical steps are being taken by TDCP for further promotion of tourism in Murree, he added.

The tourists appreciated the arrangements made by TDCP. Some admired the systematic flow of traffic and others expressed their satisfaction with the excellent cleaning arrangements by the administration.

The regional manager said that further improvements in diverse arrangements would be made for the tourists to enjoy the spacious location of Murree.

