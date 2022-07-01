UrduPoint.com

Tourist Influx On Rise At Scenic Spots Of KP

July 01, 2022

Tourist influx on rise at scenic spots of KP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The tourist influx at scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was on rise as around 37,452 people from across the country visited various destinations in one day to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Different places of KP province are known for low temperature in summer season and are the main reason of attraction for tourists from plain cities where mercury even touched 45 C mark.

The statistics issued daily by KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) revealed that Galiyat attracted tourists, 16,371, Kaghan/Naran16,554, Malam Jabba 3,435, Chitral Lower 864 and areas of Upper Dir fascinated 156 tourists.

A senior official at KITE said the hotel industry was doing a good business due to rise in summer tourism.

Moreover, a large number of tourists are also expected during Eid ul Azha holidays. The administration is in process of finalizing all arrangements to facilitate tourists particularly during holidays.

When asked, the official said Murree was already attracting a large number of domestic tourists on daily basis especially during weekend.

Additionally, summer vacation are another reason of tourists influx.

