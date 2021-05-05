Tourist places in Punjab to remain closed from May 8 to 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that all tourist places in Punjab will remain closed from May 8 to 16.

According to official sources, he said the decision of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Tourism Secretary had been directed to ensure display of informative boards at all historic and tourist spots in this regard.

Asif Mehmood said that people should not visit tourist places during Eidul Fitr holidays.

He further said that tourism department would play its role in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration and police had been informed about the decision.