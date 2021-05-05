UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourist Places In Punjab To Remain Closed From May 8 To 16

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Tourist places in Punjab to remain closed from May 8 to 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that all tourist places in Punjab will remain closed from May 8 to 16.

According to official sources, he said the decision of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Tourism Secretary had been directed to ensure display of informative boards at all historic and tourist spots in this regard.

Asif Mehmood said that people should not visit tourist places during Eidul Fitr holidays.

He further said that tourism department would play its role in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

The district administration and police had been informed about the decision.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Holidays Visit May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oil tanker catches fire in Lahore

1 minute ago

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

16 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

40 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

58 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

12 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.