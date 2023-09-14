Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed the need for proper projection of tourist places in the province so as to attract local as well as foreign tourists to such sites, which would generate employment for the people living there

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed the need for proper projection of tourist places in the province so as to attract local as well as foreign tourists to such sites, which would generate employment for the people living there.

This he said while talking with caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment and Climate Change Arshad Wali Mohammad at Governor House here on Thursday.

Steps to promote tourism in the province, provision of better facilities for tourists, minimizing affects of climate change and protecting natural environment were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh said that there were many tourist spots in the province, including Gorakh Hill, which need effective publicity.

He asked the caretaker minister to activate Sindh Tourism Development Cooperation (STDC) for highlighting the places of interest of Tourists.

Especially, trained guides should also be assigned Moen-Jo-Daro and Makli graveyards to inform the visitors about their historic importance, the Governor added.