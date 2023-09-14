Open Menu

Tourist Places Should Be Promoted: Governor Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed the need for proper projection of tourist places in the province so as to attract local as well as foreign tourists to such sites, which would generate employment for the people living there

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has stressed the need for proper projection of tourist places in the province so as to attract local as well as foreign tourists to such sites, which would generate employment for the people living there.

This he said while talking with caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Environment and Climate Change Arshad Wali Mohammad at Governor House here on Thursday.

Steps to promote tourism in the province, provision of better facilities for tourists, minimizing affects of climate change and protecting natural environment were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh said that there were many tourist spots in the province, including Gorakh Hill, which need effective publicity.

He asked the caretaker minister to activate Sindh Tourism Development Cooperation (STDC) for highlighting the places of interest of Tourists.

Especially, trained guides should also be assigned Moen-Jo-Daro and Makli graveyards to inform the visitors about their historic importance, the Governor added.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Employment

Recent Stories

Chinese CG calls on Mayor

Chinese CG calls on Mayor

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F ..

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establis ..

42 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEA ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to attend 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2023

1 minute ago
 UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integ ..

UAE supports GCC trade, industry, investment integration and non-oil growth

1 hour ago
SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

SC acquits Ammad Yousaf in sedition case

1 hour ago
 7th Student Olympic Games

7th Student Olympic Games

1 hour ago
 LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle agai ..

LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle against dead defaulters

1 hour ago
 53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Kar ..

53 metric ton sugar recovered from hoarders at Karak

1 hour ago
 The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) rec ..

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recovers Rs 34.8m from defaulters ..

1 hour ago
 Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand o ..

Askari Tower case: Court extends physical remand of 8 accused

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan