Tourist Police Force To Be Made More Effective: RPO Imran Ahmar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RPO Imran Ahmar

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Friday directed police officers to make the tourist force more effective

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Friday directed police officers to make the tourist force more effective.

The said tourist police force is established for the promotion of tourism.

He said the Police should treat the citizens coming to the police stations with courtesy, and resolve their grievances on priority basis.

The RPO made these remarks at his visit to Murree Kohsar Division, RPO visited SP office in Murree Kohsar Division and new police station Pahguari.

He was also given a briefing on the overall crime situation in the division and the efficiency and effectiveness of the tourist police force set up in Murree.

Briefing the RPO, SP Kohsar said that the Tourist Police Force set up at Murree for the convenience of tourists was ensuring all possible facilities, which was appreciated by the residents of the area including the tourists.

The RPO also inspected the vehicles provided to the tourist police and issued necessary instructions to the officers present on the spot.

