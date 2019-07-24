UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Tourist Police Force To Perform Duties In Murree On Eid Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:19 PM

'Tourist Police force to perform duties in Murree on Eid days

A new force - Tourist Police - will perform duties to ensure safety and guide the tourists during Eid-ul-Adha in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A new force - Tourist Police - will perform duties to ensure safety and guide the tourists during Eid-ul-Adha in Murree.

According to details, a high-level meeting was held which was chaired by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana, attended by police officers including SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal and ASP Faryal Fareed.

In the meeting SP Saddar while briefing the CPO said that the arrival of tourist was about to begin in Murree for Eid-ul-Adha.

The force, consisting of about 150 officers and employees, will have new vehicles as well as modern scientific equipment to guide the tourists, which includes guidance for routes to entry and exit points, traffic flow updates and weather forecasts.

The force will specifically ensure safety of women on roads.

He said that no other task will be given to the force except for their duties to guide and assist the tourists, whereas local police and dolphins squads would perform their routine duties.

The CPO issued directions to the Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rawalpindi,saying that proper traffic arrangements should be placed with an effectivestrategy to ensure traffic flow on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Related Topics

Weather Police Murree Vehicles Traffic Guide Rawalpindi Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

39 minutes ago

Ceremony held to pay tribute to Rescue workers who ..

19 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for annua ..

21 seconds ago

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

2 hours ago

Boris Johnson Assumes Office as UK Prime Minister

24 seconds ago

Pb govt to amend laws to regulate medicines, cosme ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.