'Tourist Police force to perform duties in Murree on Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A new force - Tourist Police - will perform duties to ensure safety and guide the tourists during Eid-ul-Adha in Murree

According to details, a high-level meeting was held which was chaired by City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana, attended by police officers including SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal and ASP Faryal Fareed.

In the meeting SP Saddar while briefing the CPO said that the arrival of tourist was about to begin in Murree for Eid-ul-Adha.

The force, consisting of about 150 officers and employees, will have new vehicles as well as modern scientific equipment to guide the tourists, which includes guidance for routes to entry and exit points, traffic flow updates and weather forecasts.

The force will specifically ensure safety of women on roads.

He said that no other task will be given to the force except for their duties to guide and assist the tourists, whereas local police and dolphins squads would perform their routine duties.

The CPO issued directions to the Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rawalpindi,saying that proper traffic arrangements should be placed with an effectivestrategy to ensure traffic flow on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.