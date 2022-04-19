Tourist police launched in Gwadar

UrduPoint.com

The Balochistan government has launched tourist police in Gwadar to ensure safe and secure environment for the visitors thronging the coastal city for recreational activities.

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has launched tourist police in Gwadar to ensure safe and secure environment for the visitors thronging the coastal city for recreational activities.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana inaugurated the force whereas around 20 cops would be deployed at picnic spots to facilitate the tourists in the district.

The force has been established under the Gwadar Safe City project which would be further strengthened in the near future, said an official of Balochistan government.

He said the Gwadar Tourist police would be an exemplary force by guiding and helping the local and foreign tourist.

The official said the government had provided vehicles and equipment for the tourist police to ensure better enforcement and facilitation to the visitors.

The officers were supposed to not only present a friendly face of police to tourists but would also act as guides with information about key attractions and specifically resolve problems faced by the tourists.

Meanwhile, the construction work on the ecotourism resorts was in full swing with allied facilities in the coastal areas of Balochistan to cater the needs of local and foreign tourists visiting its beautiful coastal lines.

The construction work on the establishment of tourist resorts in Kund Malir, Gadani, Aurmara, Jiwani, Gwadar and Kalmat was in the final stages as 90 percent development work had been done, he said.

In a bid to unlock the potential of tourism sectors of Balochistan, the government had decided to develop its coastal areas to facilitate tourists and travelers, he added.

He said the government was striving to provide basic and residential facilities at the sites, sound infrastructure, best transport system and safe environment to the visitors of the area.

