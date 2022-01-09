Tourist Police Patrol Mobiles deployed on Karakoram Highway

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Tourist Police Patrol Mobiles were deployed on Karakoram Highway in Diamer Gilgit, Nagar, Hunza and Jaglot Skardu road Gilgit Baltistan at every 13 to 15 kilometers.

Tourist Police Gilgit-Baltistan said the tourist and travelers coming to Gilgit-Baltistan must seek assistance in case of any emergency, said a statement issued here.

Tourist Police GB appealed tourists to dial 1422 or 05811930055 for information and assistance.

The GB official said Jaglot-Skardu road was closed at Tangus point and steps were being taken to reopen the road, adding that before traveling, passenger should get necessary information regarding the maintenance of the highway to avoid any trouble.