UrduPoint.com

Tourist Police Patrol Mobiles Deployed On Karakoram Highway

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Tourist Police Patrol Mobiles deployed on Karakoram Highway

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Tourist Police Patrol Mobiles were deployed on Karakoram Highway in Diamer Gilgit, Nagar, Hunza and Jaglot Skardu road Gilgit Baltistan at every 13 to 15 kilometers.

Tourist Police Gilgit-Baltistan said the tourist and travelers coming to Gilgit-Baltistan must seek assistance in case of any emergency, said a statement issued here.

Tourist Police GB appealed tourists to dial 1422 or 05811930055 for information and assistance.

The GB official said Jaglot-Skardu road was closed at Tangus point and steps were being taken to reopen the road, adding that before traveling, passenger should get necessary information regarding the maintenance of the highway to avoid any trouble.

Related Topics

Police Road Gilgit Baltistan Skardu

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

5 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

13 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

13 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

13 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.