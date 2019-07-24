Tourist police to protect, facilitate visitors in Murree

The Rawalpindi police has decided to establish a special "Tourists Police" to protect and facilitate tourists at famous tourists' spots in Murree and surrounding areas

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) The Rawalpindi police has decided to establish a special "Tourists Police" to protect and facilitate tourists at famous tourists' spots in Murree and surrounding areas.The announcement was made at a meeting held in Rawalpindi under the head of City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Muhammad Faisal on Wednesday.The decision has been taken to control the growing incidents of blackmailing and misbehave with the tourists' families by the local hotel owners and others people.The contingent will be comprised of 150 police officials and the force will be equipped with latest weapons and vehicles.

The special police will be deployed in Murree and surrounding areas after Eidul Adha.

The special police will not only be responsible to facilitate tourists from any inconvenience during their stay but will also protect them from every kind of blackmailing and harassment.The special force will also be responsible to ensure smooth traffic flow at entry, exist points as well as to keep tourists aware about the weather conditions in the area.The decision in this regards was taken at a high-level meeting in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The main purpose of the establishment of the special police force is to make the Murree environment friendly for tourists, particularly for women and children.The CPO also directed the police to make all possible arrangements in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow during the Eid holidays.