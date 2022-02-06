Tourist resort at Gulam Khan to boost regional tourism, socio-economic development: Chief Secretary KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash has inaugurated tourist resort at Ghulam Khan area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary said that as one of the main border crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan having its picturesque landscape, the resort will not only promote trade activities in the region but also boost the influx of tourism leading to socioeconomic development activities.