Tourist Resorts Witnessing Rush After Children's Winter Holidays: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) With the start of children’s winter holidays, most of the tourist resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially those in AJK, Abbottabad, Swat, Naran, Kaghan, and Malam Jabba have been witnessing a huge rush of visitors who are enjoying the picturesque beauty of hill stations with their family members.

Famous hilly tourist destinations in Pakistan are no less than any other international vacation spots as scenic views and beautiful landscapes have been enhancing the beauty of nature during snowfall season every year, said a report aired by a private news channel.

According to residents of the Northern parts, a large number of families have planned to visit these areas with their families to enjoy the picturesque beauty of hilly areas and enjoy snowfall, taking advantage of winter vacations, adding, several local as well as international tourists was witnessing significant increase after the first snowfall of the season.

According to visitors, like every year this year too many tourists are interested in seeing snowfall, and winter vacations are the best opportunity for families to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas.

Hill stations in Pakistan are the perfect option to spend an adventurous and fun-filled vacation with your friends and family, said a group of youngsters.

Malam Jabba is a world-famous paradise for tourists. The charming green valleys, pastures, and meadows are the main source of attraction for people,” said a local.

"Pakistan is a very beautiful country with diverse weather and locations to explore," said a foreigner.

Taking advantage of the winter vacations, several families are visiting tourist destinations but they should ensure safety measures before travel, said a local.

