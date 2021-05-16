Tourist spots in Swat valley completely closed owning to coronavirus threat

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) ::Due to Corona lockdown, Swat tourist spots Kalam, mahodand, Bahrain, Marghazar, Malam Jabba, and Gabeen Jabba remained closed during Eid-ul-Fitr to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Absolute ban was witnessed during the lockdown at tourist spots of the valley with Assistant Commissioner Bahrain and Kabal were seen on roads along with other concerned officials under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan. Nobody was allowed to travel to enjoy the scenic valley.

According to district administration Swat, around 4 thousands tourist's vehicles were returned from the various check posts, due to strict lockdown.

Divisional administration of Malakand division under the supervision of Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has not only successfully implemented the decisions of NCOC but also implementing SOPs and guidelines through divisional and district administrations, due to which visible change and decline were seen in numbers of corona patient during the lockdown period.

Police and Swat Levies personnel was deployed at main entry check points at Landaki, Shamozai bridge Ghoraghat, Ranzara and Karakar to prevent the entry of tourists to scenic Kalam, Madayn, Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Marghzar and other tourist destinations on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to our Correspondent Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam has said that the decision was taken in the light of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting on Covid-19 as the government announced a lockdown from May 8 to May 16. He said the purpose of lockdown is to protect people from Coronavirus.

On the other hand, hotel owners have shown concerns over the government's decision to stop tourists from visiting Swat. They said that more than 30,000 families would suffer owing to the ban.

They said that it was the second year that the government imposed a ban on tourists during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays due to which they suffered financially.