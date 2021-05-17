Tourist spots of the district would remain close: DC Abbottabad

All tourist spots of district Abbottabad Monday would remain closed while the businesses and public transport would be allowed to operate

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :All tourist spots of district Abbottabad Monday would remain closed while the businesses and public transport would be allowed to operate.

This was notified by the DC Abbottabad office.

District administration Abbottabad following the directives of the National Command Control Center (NCOC) and the provincial government took special measures to stop the further spread of the disease after Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the details, all commercial activities would be allowed to operate till 8: p.m. while medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, E-commerce, LPG filling points, Tandoor, Home delivery, utility services and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

Cinema, public parks, religious and cultural activities, indoor-outdoor dining are totally banned, only takeaway services would be allowed following Coronavirus SOPs. All public and private offices would resume from 17th May 2021 with 50 percent attendance and the rest of the employees would work from home while the use of facemask is mandatory.

To ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport they would carry only 50 percent passengers, transporters would also make sure the enforcement of SOPs in Bus stands and lorry addas. For the restoration of other sector's a meeting of NCOC would be held on May 19 .